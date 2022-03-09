Advertisement

Party for a cause at the 4th Annual Fais Do-Do!

It’s a Cajun dance party like no other, all benefiting the Legacy Housing Foundation.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get your dancing shoes ready for the 4th annual Fais Do-Do, benefiting the Legacy Housing Foundation.

Although the event was postponed in 2021, it is back in person this year, and better than ever! Bringing an evening of Cajun music from Roux du Bayou, the event is the Legacy Housing Foundations’ largest fundraiser of the year.

The foundation aims to enhance the lives of residents in affordable housing communities by providing necessary home and personal care products as well as connections to vital services.

WVLT’s own Gwendolyn Ducre is hosting the event.

The Fais Do-Do is set for Friday, March 11th, at The Standard, located at 416 W. Jackson Avenue in Knoxville.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the fun getting underway at 7:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be for sale.

Those interested can find $35 tickets to purchase here.

