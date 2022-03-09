Advertisement

Play suspended in Eighth inning due to rain at Tennessee-JMU game

Tennessee and JMU to make up game tomorrow
Vols vs. JMU
Vols vs. JMU(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first game of the midweek matchup between the Tennessee Vols and JMU Dukes was rained out in the start of the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Vols and Dukes were tied at 7 a side before the heavy rain got the best of the field at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The game will be restarted at the bottom of the eight at 4:30 p.m. on March 9 and played until completed. The game originally slated for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow will now start 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game 1.

