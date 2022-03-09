Russian and Ukrainian-led band performs in Knoxville for first ever US show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time ever, the Russian-inspired band Russkaja performed in the United States. The show comes at a tense time amid war in Ukraine.

The lead singer, Georgij Makazaria, is from Russia while bassist, Dimitrij Miller, is from Ukraine.

The group acknowledged that going on tour is strange with so much conflict and war going on back in their home countries, saying they weren’t sure how they’d be received on stage. When the group performed at the Mill and Mine Tuesday night, they were welcomed with open arms, saying how kind the people of Knoxville were.

For Makazaria, the show provided an escape from a chaotic reality. “For me, it was 45 minutes of me being in a world where everything was peaceful; everything was all right,” he said.

The band’s website addresses conflict, saying, “We stand for love, unity, and humanity. The band Russkaja keeps representing peace, and we say stop the war in Ukraine”.

In an interview after their Knoxville concert, they said, “We can be a perfect example of these nations being brothers, you know?” Fitting, since they represent both Russia and Ukraine on stage. One band is on the same page and against war, using music to provide a moment of joy for an audience and themselves.

The band said Knoxville will always be a special place to them because it’s the place that marks their very first show in the US.

They’ll continue their tour the rest of the week with the next stop in Huntsville, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.