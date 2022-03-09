Advertisement

Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of toddler, neglect of 4 others

The court documents said that Behunin reportedly “recklessly” killed a 3-year-old boy while abusing him.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County woman faces 13 charges including first-degree murder and abuse of a 3-year-old boy and the neglect of four other children under the age of 13, according to a presentment obtained by WVLT News.

Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33, was indicted on first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse charges on children under the age of 8.

Behunin “recklessly” killed a 3-year-old boy while abusing him, according to the court documents. The child allegedly suffered “serious bodily injury” from the woman and another person. According to one of the charges, Behunin pulled out his hair and struck him in his genitalia and genital area.

She was also accused of torturing the toddler by withholding nourishment and basic needs from the boy while failing to seek and provide proper medical and health care following any injuries, according to the presentment. The abuse lasted from Dec. 2021 to Jan. 2022 and the neglect was in a time frame of 2018 to Jan. 2022, officials said.

Two 10-year-old boys were also listed as victims in the charges. The documents showed that Behunin or another person who was allowed or directed to inflict injury on the children or their siblings in each other’s presence resulting in neglect, which was especially “heinous, atrocious or cruel or involved the infliction of torture.” One of the boys listed on the documents suffered from “serious bodily injury,” as a result, according to the charges. The charges were performed in a time frame of 2018 through Jan. 2022.

Another child, a 12-year-old boy, was also abused, in 2018 and 2019, which left him with “serious bodily injury,” the document stated. According to the presentment, the last count involved a 2-year-old female. Behunin reportedly knowingly and cruelly neglected the child from Sept. 2019 through Jan. 2022.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. The woman was booked into the Sevier County Jail Wednesday morning and will appear in court for arraignment on March 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
