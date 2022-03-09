Advertisement

Skeletal remains lead to conclusion of Jefferson County missing persons case

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies reported that they found skeletal remains Sunday that concluded a missing persons involving a Joe Hall case from 2021.
Joe Hall, 73, had Alzheimer’s and was missing out of the Chestnut Hill area.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that they found skeletal remains Sunday that concluded a missing persons case.

According to a release from the office, deputies were called to a home on Shropshire Hollow Road in reference to human remains that were later identified as 73-year-old Joe Hall. Upon arrival, deputies were reportedly led to a barn where dogs had dragged the remains onto the property.

Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the University of Tennessee Anthropology department, responded to the scene. After examination, investigators contacted the family of Hall to obtain dental records.

Hall was an elderly man with dementia who reportedly went missing in May of 2021 while visiting on vacation. The remains were found two miles from his last known location.

Officials identified the remains and notified his family.

