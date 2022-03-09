Skeletal remains lead to conclusion of Jefferson County missing persons case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that they found skeletal remains Sunday that concluded a missing persons case.

According to a release from the office, deputies were called to a home on Shropshire Hollow Road in reference to human remains that were later identified as 73-year-old Joe Hall. Upon arrival, deputies were reportedly led to a barn where dogs had dragged the remains onto the property.

Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the University of Tennessee Anthropology department, responded to the scene. After examination, investigators contacted the family of Hall to obtain dental records.

Hall was an elderly man with dementia who reportedly went missing in May of 2021 while visiting on vacation. The remains were found two miles from his last known location.

Officials identified the remains and notified his family.

We are saddened by this discovery and send our prayers and condolences to the Hall Family.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.