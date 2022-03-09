Soggy morning drive, then a couple of days break before the last First Alert of the week with frigid air, snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rainy night carries over to a First Alert Weather Day this morning, for a messy morning commute. Our next First Alert Weather Day comes Saturday with very cold temperatures and some heavy snowfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Widespread rain moved overnight, and leaves standing water and hydroplaning risks for the morning commute, with a First Alert Weather Day until 9 AM. Most of our area collects more than an inch rain. We’re starting the day around 47 degrees.

Clouds linger today, so we don’t have much room to warm-up. We’ll top out around 50 degrees this afternoon, with spotty showers still developing. There is also a cool breeze on this chilly day, out of the North 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, so at least that slows the cooling to a low of 40 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures get back to around 60 degrees on Thursday, with a gradually breakup of the clouds from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy in the afternoon to evening.

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a warmer high of 70 degrees, and only spotty rain chances by the late afternoon to evening.

Heavy snowfall and frigid Saturday (WVLT)

The next front drives in rain Friday night, BUT it quickly changes to sleet and then heavier snowfall by Saturday morning. That kicks off our First Alert Weather Day, with snowfall limiting visibility and potentially creating some slick spots due to the heavier morning bands. We’re stuck with a very cold day, actually the “official” high will be closer to midnight when it’s still low 50s, but we’ll start Saturday in the upper 20s and only top out around 32 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind makes it feel even colder, with a Northerly breeze 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph. We’ll have the most widespread, heavier snowfall in the morning, then scattered light to moderate snowfall midday and becoming spotty in the mountains by the afternoon to evening.

With some clearing, the VERY cold air settles in, with a low around 18 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday, but highs only make it to 46 degrees. We’ll quickly warm up next week with the mostly dry weather and sunshine continuing.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

