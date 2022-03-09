Advertisement

Spring Break staycation on a budget

There are walking trails, flower displays, and historic structures in Knoxville for those interested.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you staying home for Spring Break? We have ideas on free activities that you can get to in a short drive.

In Knoxville:

Visit Knoxville shares some suggestions. If you want to get outside and get active- Ijams Nature Center is a great place to hike, bike, climb, swim, and paddle. They are hosting a Spring Break camp from March 14-18. You can check out their list of events here.

You could also check out the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum off of Wimpole Avenue. There are walking trails, flower displays, and historic structures for view purposes. Admission is free. There is a bamboo maze.

You can find more ideas in the Knoxville Free and Fun Guide.

In Sevier County:

Visit My Smokies hared some ideas on activities. You could check out The Old Mill. It is a National Historic Site in Pigeon Forge. The Iron Force helped establish the name of the town.

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park surpassed their record for most visitations last year. Hiking on the trails is free. Three family-friendly trails include Grotto Falls Trail, Gatlinburg Trail, and Laurel Falls Trail.

Visit downtown Sevierville to check out the courthouse. There are a lot of photo opportunities, including a statue to honor Dolly Parton and a butterfly wing mural.

You can check out more free things to do in Pigeon Forge here.

You can check out more free things to do in Gatlinburg here.

In Tellico Plains:

The Cherohala Skyway Visitors Center in Tellico Plains has some ideas for free activities in Monroe County.

You can check out Bald River Falls. It’s considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Tennessee. You can drive to see it and park your car and go on a 5-mile hike near the waterfall.

The area is also known for trout fishing. Bring your waiters and your fishing gear. You can go to the North River Tributary, Bald Creek, Sycamore Creek, along the Tellico River.

Their Visitors Center is open Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or you can call them at 423-253-8010 to ask them about activities.

In Blount County:

You can check out Townsend, considered the Quiet Side of the Smokies. You can go for a drive along Cade’s Cove and check out wildlife during your drive. There are also trails like Abrams Falls, Rich Mountain Loop, and Laurel Falls that you can access from the road.

Vee Hollow Bike Trails offers 14 miles of mountain bike trails with a skills course, cross country trails, and a jump zone. There are trails for beginners and experienced bikers. They are free to use and open year-round.

