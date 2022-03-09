Advertisement

Tennessee company recalls hand sanitizer containing methanol

It was distributed in Tennessee to retail customers and wholesale companies between April 2020 and August 2020
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee company says it is voluntarily recalling 1-gallon containers of hand sanitizer after it was found to contain methanol, which can cause illness or death.

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. says it is recalling all lots of Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%, which was distributed in Tennessee to retail customers and wholesale companies between April 2020 and August 2020.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found the product contained methanol, which could cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, damage to the central nervous system or death.

Batch numbers under recall are 00421002, 00422001, 00429001, 00521001, 00622003 and 00806001.

