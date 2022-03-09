Advertisement

Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Texas court has tossed out the state’s appeal of a judge’s order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of the temporary order issued last week halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Some suspects have been on the loose for nearly a year.
Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects

Latest News

In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
Cloudy and cooler after a rainy night.
Clouds and spotty rain for now, before the last First Alert of the week with frigid air, snow
Alexander Dewayne Noah, 25, of Tazewell.
Claiborne Co. man convicted of possessing child pornography