Advertisement

Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The details of the emergency landing, first reported by Politico, were confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The engine failure occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday as the former president was traveling on a donor’s private plane from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. One of the plane’s engines failed roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) after leaving New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to the person familiar with the incident.

Trump was traveling with advisers, a Secret Service detail and support staff.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed there was an emergency landing but declined to comment further.

Trump had been in New Orleans to speak to top Republican donors at a private gathering at the Four Seasons hotel. After the emergency landing, Trump’s team secured another donor’s private plane, and the former president ultimately made it to Mar-a-Lago early the next morning.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Some suspects have been on the loose for nearly a year.
Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects

Latest News

Starship Technologies robot
University of Tennessee food delivery gets 21st century upgrade
GRANNY NANCY
Going to school with Granny | Program pairs Knox Co. students with seniors
Clouds moving out Thursday
Two mild days before our next First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid temperatures
FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville...
Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun on this chilly weekend