Two mild days before our next First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds hang around Thursday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures by Friday. Enjoy it because we’ll go from the 70s to bitter cold and snow in less than 24 hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight which will allow temperatures to only drop to near 40 degrees.

Clouds also linger throughout most of the day on Thursday, making those temperatures a little bit cooler with highs near 56 degrees. We’ll see more partly cloudy skies by the afternoon to early evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a warmer high of 70 degrees. Spotty rain chances return late, mainly after sunset.

The next front drives in rain Friday night, BUT it quickly changes to sleet and then heavier snowfall by Saturday morning. That kicks off our First Alert Weather Day, with snowfall limiting visibility and potentially creating some slick spots due to the heavier morning bands. We’ll have the most widespread, heavier snowfall in the morning, then scattered light to moderate snowfall midday and becoming spotty in the mountains by the afternoon to evening.

First Alert for snow and cold temperatures Saturday (WVLT)

We’re stuck with a very cold day, actually the “official” high will be closer to midnight when it’s still low 50s, but we’ll start Saturday in the upper 20s and only top out around 32 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind makes it feel even colder, with a northerly breeze 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph.

With some clearing, the VERY cold air settles in, with a low around 16 degrees by Sunday morning. Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday, but highs only make it to 46 degrees.

We’ll quickly warm up next week with the mostly dry weather and sunshine continuing.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

