Two monster deals made in the NFL

A historic day in the NFL followed with a massive trade.
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two of the biggest deals in the NFL happened within hours of each other.

To get the day started, the Green Bay Packers locked up quarterback Aaron Rodgers for another four years with a whopping $200 million deal. Rodgers is guaranteed $153 million in the first three years of his contract. The deal will pocket Rodgers and average annual value of $51 million over the course of those first three years.

Rodgers currently has a $46,664,157 cap hit but at the conclusion of the 2022 season it will go down to $33,173,568. The Packers now have the highest payed player in the history of the sport and also marks him as the highest paid quarterback in the league, taking over Patrick Mahomes who is making $45 million a year across a 10-year deal.

The Seattle Seahawks also made some noise today in the NFL world by trading away superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are giving up quarterback Drew Locke, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris along with six draft picks. Two of the picks are first round, ninth overall picks in the 2022 and 2023 draft, two second round picks, 40th overall in the same drafts and a 2022 fifth-round pick. In return the Broncos receive Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Seattle will be able to begin a rebuild not centered around Wilson while the Broncos are getting a star-studded QB who they are deeming suitable since Peyton Manning’s retirement. Wilson is joining a young receiving core with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler boasting an average age of 24.5 in this core group.

This trade can not fully go through until the start of the league season which begins on March 16 and is contingent on Wilson passing his physical with the Broncos and him not vetoing the trade via his no-trade clause.

