Ukrainian resident with Knoxville connection flees from home to avoid Russians

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Millions of Ukrainians have evacuated the country as the Russians invade, but some are hesitant to try and leave.

Destruction of Ukraine has been prevalent in several Ukrainian cities, and it can be seen and heard from miles away.

Ukrainian resident Valeriia Popova said, “The first days were horrible. Like the tanks going and I live in the place that connects Ukraine and Russia, and we would see so many tanks. I don’t know 50 at a time. They often shoot randomly, just in the crowds of people. Sometimes we hear the shots, bombs dropping, and the planes again.”

Popova has worked with the Hardin Valley Church of Christ for three years, helping out with the church’s mission trips. Now, she’s moved away from her home to the suburbs of Sumy in northeast Ukraine.

“Many places are being bombarded right now, including hospitals, including kindergartens, including schools,” Popova said.

Popova said Russians are offering Ukrainians services, but they’re refusing it. This even includes evacuating the country.

“The Russians have this tendency of saying they will provide the support to evacuate people, and then they just shoot at those people, so evacuation right now is not the best choice,” Popova said.

Popova’s village hasn’t been attacked yet, but there’s fear it could happen at some point. As the war continues in Ukraine, Popova hopes it’ll all come to an end soon.

“Many people say we should just give up so that people don’t die, but that’s not a good decision at all,” Popova said.

