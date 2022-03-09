Vol Soccer signee class ranked No. 6 in country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols soccer team is replenishing its squad with a top-ranked signee class for the 2022 season.

This class has been named No. 6 in the country by topdrawersoccer.com and will look to add to the team’s skillset that took them to the NCAA round of 16 last this past season. Among this group, five have been rated inside the IMG Academy Top-150 club player rankings.

“We are very excited about this class,” Pensky said. “They’re an extremely talented group that work hard and are going to be fun to coach. We can’t wait to get them on campus and keep building on the success we found last season.”

Ally Brown, the No. 24 overall player and No. 6 defender in the country, has been named to the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team and attended the USWNT U-17 camp in 2019 and 2020.

“I immediately fell in love with the campus,” Brown said. “After meeting with the coaches and the team, I knew this was a place where I would be encouraged and cared for.”

Macaira Midgley is the No. 32 ranked overall player and No. 12 ranked midfielder in the country coming out of high school in Michigan. Midgley was called into the USWNT U-20 camp in 2021 and was invited to the US Club Soccer ID2 Camp in 2018. She is also an early enrollee at Tennessee looking to get her start on Rocky Top early.

“I chose the University of Tennessee because it just felt like home,” Midgley said. “I have a lot of respect for the coaches. I know they offer many different tools that will help me become the best player and person possible, and the team is like one big family.”

The other eight signees had similar things to say about UT and how it is one big family and the soccer team is just one small subset of that family. Among the other signees, the Lady Vols will be joined by Kameron Simmonds, who played on the Jamaican U-17 National Team and attended the U-20 National Team camp this past December.

