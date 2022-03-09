Ways to Find Your Fun on this chilly weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some fun things for you and the family to Find Your Fun on this chilly weekend.

Friday, March 11th:

It’s Peanuts Night at the Ice Bears game Friday! The team will break out some specialty Peanuts jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. The game starts at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 12th:

The Ice Bears are also playing Saturday at 7:35 p.m. American Idol winner and country music singer-songwriter Chayce Beckham is performing.

Dollywood’s opening day for the 2022 season is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are no new attractions this year, but the park is making additions to their popular festival throughout the year. It’ll be a cold opening day for Dollywood, make sure to check out the forecast in your WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is this Saturday at 12:45 p.m. along Gay Street.

Gatlingburg is also kicking off their St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Starting Saturday and lasting through next weekend, Gatlingburg has an entire week of family-friendly festivities honoring the culture of the Irish. The town will be painted shamrock green, restaurants will offer special Irish food and beverage, and even the Sky Bridge will be decked out with green lights for the entire month of March.

