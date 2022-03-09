What’s the cost for your college basketball conference tournament?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking to go to your teams college basketball conference tournament, you will probably be forking out some serious cash.

If you are wanting to go see the Vols in action down in Tampa Bay this weekend, the all session pass will cost you right around $677. The get-in price for the Quarterfinal matchup for Tennessee is currently listed at $68 with the average purchase price sitting around $145. The SEC Championship game will cost you right around $82 at the get-in price, but is averaging $205.

TickPick.com has averaged together the purchase price for All Sessions Passes for the ACC, Big East, Big 12, SEC and the Big Ten. These prices are listed as per person:

Average Purchase Price for an All Sessions Pass:

ACC: $949

Big East: $889

Big 12: $772

SEC: $677

Big Ten: $663

ACC:

First Round (Pittsburgh vs. Boston College & Clemson vs. NC State) Get-In Price = $3 Average Purchase Price = $12

Second Round (Florida State vs. Syracuse & Wake Forest vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $3 Average Purchase Price = $45

Second Round (Virginia Tech vs. TBD & Virginia vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $4 Average Purchase Price = $55

Quarterfinals (Duke vs. TBD & Miami vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $23 Average Purchase Price = $84

Quarterfinals (Notre Dame vs. TBD & UNC vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $37 Average Purchase Price = $83.50

Semifinals Get-In Price = $110 Average Purchase Price = $177

Championship Get-In Price = $96 Average Purchase Price = $204



Big Ten:

First Round (Northwestern vs. Nebraska & Penn State vs. Minnesota) Get-In Price = $3 Average Purchase Price = $6

Second Round (Michigan vs. Indiana & Iowa vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $7 Average Purchase Price = $56.50

Second Round (Michigan State vs. Maryland & Ohio State vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $7 Average Purchase Price = $57

Quarterfinals (Illinois vs. TBD & Rutgers vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $45 Average Purchase Price = $165

Quarterfinals (Wisconsin vs. TBD & Purdue vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $85 Average Purchase Price = $135

Semifinals Get-In Price = $101 Average Purchase Price = $271

Championship Get-In Price = $57 Average Purchase Price = $91



Big 12:

First Round Get-In Price = $5 Average Purchase Price = $19

Quarterfinals (Texas vs. TCU & Kansas vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $52 Average Purchase Price = $116

Quarterfinals (Baylor vs. Oklahoma & Texas Tech vs. Iowa State) Get-In Price = $55 Average Purchase Price = $102

Semifinals Get-In Price = $88 Average Purchase Price = $175

Championship Get-In Price = $76 Average Purchase Price = $109



Pac-12:

First Round (Stanford vs. Arizona State & Oregon State vs. Oregon) Get-In Price = $14 Average Purchase Price = $35

First Round (California vs. Washington State & Utah vs. Washington) Get-In Price = $21 Average Purchase Price = $53

Quarterfinals (Arizona vs. TBD & Colorado vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $91 Average Purchase Price = $172

Quarterfinals (UCLA vs. TBD & USC vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $81 Average Purchase Price = $102

Semifinals Get-In Price = $136 Average Purchase Price = $197

Championship Get-In Price = $121 Average Purchase Price = $213



SEC:

First Round (Missouri vs. Mississippi & Vanderbilt vs. Georgia) Get-In Price = $4 Average Purchase Price = $7

Second Round (Texas A&M vs. Florida & LSU vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $6 Average Purchase Price = $43

Second Round (South Carolina vs. Mississippi State & Alabama vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $6 Average Purchase Price = $77

Quarterfinals (Auburn vs. TBD & Arkansas vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $50 Average Purchase Price = $135

Quarterfinals (Tennessee vs. TBD & Kentucky vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $68 Average Purchase Price = $145

Semifinals Get-In Price = $99 Average Purchase Price = $204

Championship Get-In Price = $82 Average Purchase Price = $205



Big East:

First Round Get-In Price = $4 Average Purchase Price = $16

Quarterfinals (Providence vs. TBD & Creighton vs. Marquette) Get-In Price = $45 Average Purchase Price = $91

Quarterfinals (Villanova vs. TBD & UConn vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $135 Average Purchase Price = $89

Semifinals Get-In Price = $179 Average Purchase Price = $174

Championship Get-In Price = $108 Average Purchase Price = $126



American Athletic Conference:

First Round (Cincinnati vs. East Carolina & Wichita State vs. Tulsa) Get-In Price = $5 Average Purchase Price = $17

First Round (UCF vs. South Florida) Get-In Price = $5 Average Purchase Price = *not enough sales yet to provide

Quarterfinals (Houston vs. TBD & Temple vs. Tulane) Get-In Price = $6 Average Purchase Price = $37

Quarterfinals (SMU vs. TBD & Memphis vs. TBD) Get-In Price = $6 Average Purchase Price = $31

Semifinals Get-In Price = $22 Average Purchase Price = $53

Championship Get-In Price = $26 Average Purchase Price = $113



