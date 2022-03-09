What’s the cost for your college basketball conference tournament?
While the get-in prices are cheap, the all-in ticket prices might hurt the wallet.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking to go to your teams college basketball conference tournament, you will probably be forking out some serious cash.
If you are wanting to go see the Vols in action down in Tampa Bay this weekend, the all session pass will cost you right around $677. The get-in price for the Quarterfinal matchup for Tennessee is currently listed at $68 with the average purchase price sitting around $145. The SEC Championship game will cost you right around $82 at the get-in price, but is averaging $205.
TickPick.com has averaged together the purchase price for All Sessions Passes for the ACC, Big East, Big 12, SEC and the Big Ten. These prices are listed as per person:
Average Purchase Price for an All Sessions Pass:
- ACC: $949
- Big East: $889
- Big 12: $772
- SEC: $677
- Big Ten: $663
ACC:
- First Round (Pittsburgh vs. Boston College & Clemson vs. NC State)
- Get-In Price = $3
- Average Purchase Price = $12
- Second Round (Florida State vs. Syracuse & Wake Forest vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $3
- Average Purchase Price = $45
- Second Round (Virginia Tech vs. TBD & Virginia vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $4
- Average Purchase Price = $55
- Quarterfinals (Duke vs. TBD & Miami vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $23
- Average Purchase Price = $84
- Quarterfinals (Notre Dame vs. TBD & UNC vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $37
- Average Purchase Price = $83.50
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $110
- Average Purchase Price = $177
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $96
- Average Purchase Price = $204
Big Ten:
- First Round (Northwestern vs. Nebraska & Penn State vs. Minnesota)
- Get-In Price = $3
- Average Purchase Price = $6
- Second Round (Michigan vs. Indiana & Iowa vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $7
- Average Purchase Price = $56.50
- Second Round (Michigan State vs. Maryland & Ohio State vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $7
- Average Purchase Price = $57
- Quarterfinals (Illinois vs. TBD & Rutgers vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $45
- Average Purchase Price = $165
- Quarterfinals (Wisconsin vs. TBD & Purdue vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $85
- Average Purchase Price = $135
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $101
- Average Purchase Price = $271
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $57
- Average Purchase Price = $91
Big 12:
- First Round
- Get-In Price = $5
- Average Purchase Price = $19
- Quarterfinals (Texas vs. TCU & Kansas vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $52
- Average Purchase Price = $116
- Quarterfinals (Baylor vs. Oklahoma & Texas Tech vs. Iowa State)
- Get-In Price = $55
- Average Purchase Price = $102
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $88
- Average Purchase Price = $175
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $76
- Average Purchase Price = $109
Pac-12:
- First Round (Stanford vs. Arizona State & Oregon State vs. Oregon)
- Get-In Price = $14
- Average Purchase Price = $35
- First Round (California vs. Washington State & Utah vs. Washington)
- Get-In Price = $21
- Average Purchase Price = $53
- Quarterfinals (Arizona vs. TBD & Colorado vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $91
- Average Purchase Price = $172
- Quarterfinals (UCLA vs. TBD & USC vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $81
- Average Purchase Price = $102
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $136
- Average Purchase Price = $197
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $121
- Average Purchase Price = $213
SEC:
- First Round (Missouri vs. Mississippi & Vanderbilt vs. Georgia)
- Get-In Price = $4
- Average Purchase Price = $7
- Second Round (Texas A&M vs. Florida & LSU vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $6
- Average Purchase Price = $43
- Second Round (South Carolina vs. Mississippi State & Alabama vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $6
- Average Purchase Price = $77
- Quarterfinals (Auburn vs. TBD & Arkansas vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $50
- Average Purchase Price = $135
- Quarterfinals (Tennessee vs. TBD & Kentucky vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $68
- Average Purchase Price = $145
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $99
- Average Purchase Price = $204
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $82
- Average Purchase Price = $205
Big East:
- First Round
- Get-In Price = $4
- Average Purchase Price = $16
- Quarterfinals (Providence vs. TBD & Creighton vs. Marquette)
- Get-In Price = $45
- Average Purchase Price = $91
- Quarterfinals (Villanova vs. TBD & UConn vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $135
- Average Purchase Price = $89
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $179
- Average Purchase Price = $174
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $108
- Average Purchase Price = $126
American Athletic Conference:
- First Round (Cincinnati vs. East Carolina & Wichita State vs. Tulsa)
- Get-In Price = $5
- Average Purchase Price = $17
- First Round (UCF vs. South Florida)
- Get-In Price = $5
- Average Purchase Price = *not enough sales yet to provide
- Quarterfinals (Houston vs. TBD & Temple vs. Tulane)
- Get-In Price = $6
- Average Purchase Price = $37
- Quarterfinals (SMU vs. TBD & Memphis vs. TBD)
- Get-In Price = $6
- Average Purchase Price = $31
- Semifinals
- Get-In Price = $22
- Average Purchase Price = $53
- Championship
- Get-In Price = $26
- Average Purchase Price = $113
