Advertisement

What’s the cost for your college basketball conference tournament?

While the get-in prices are cheap, the all-in ticket prices might hurt the wallet.
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 11, 2018 - Guard Lamonte Turner #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the...
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 11, 2018 - Guard Lamonte Turner #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers at the 2018 Men's SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking to go to your teams college basketball conference tournament, you will probably be forking out some serious cash.

If you are wanting to go see the Vols in action down in Tampa Bay this weekend, the all session pass will cost you right around $677. The get-in price for the Quarterfinal matchup for Tennessee is currently listed at $68 with the average purchase price sitting around $145. The SEC Championship game will cost you right around $82 at the get-in price, but is averaging $205.

TickPick.com has averaged together the purchase price for All Sessions Passes for the ACC, Big East, Big 12, SEC and the Big Ten. These prices are listed as per person:

Average Purchase Price for an All Sessions Pass:

  • ACC: $949
  • Big East: $889
  • Big 12: $772
  • SEC: $677
  • Big Ten: $663

ACC:

  • First Round (Pittsburgh vs. Boston College & Clemson vs. NC State)
    • Get-In Price = $3
    • Average Purchase Price = $12
  • Second Round (Florida State vs. Syracuse & Wake Forest vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $3
    • Average Purchase Price = $45
  • Second Round (Virginia Tech vs. TBD & Virginia vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $4
    • Average Purchase Price = $55
  • Quarterfinals (Duke vs. TBD & Miami vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $23
    • Average Purchase Price = $84
  • Quarterfinals (Notre Dame vs. TBD & UNC vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $37
    • Average Purchase Price = $83.50
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $110
    • Average Purchase Price = $177
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $96
    • Average Purchase Price = $204

Big Ten:

  • First Round (Northwestern vs. Nebraska & Penn State vs. Minnesota)
    • Get-In Price = $3
    • Average Purchase Price = $6
  • Second Round (Michigan vs. Indiana & Iowa vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $7
    • Average Purchase Price = $56.50
  • Second Round (Michigan State vs. Maryland & Ohio State vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $7
    • Average Purchase Price = $57
  • Quarterfinals (Illinois vs. TBD & Rutgers vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $45
    • Average Purchase Price = $165
  • Quarterfinals (Wisconsin vs. TBD & Purdue vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $85
    • Average Purchase Price = $135
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $101
    • Average Purchase Price = $271
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $57
    • Average Purchase Price = $91

Big 12:

  • First Round
    • Get-In Price = $5
    • Average Purchase Price = $19
  • Quarterfinals (Texas vs. TCU & Kansas vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $52
    • Average Purchase Price = $116
  • Quarterfinals (Baylor vs. Oklahoma & Texas Tech vs. Iowa State)
    • Get-In Price = $55
    • Average Purchase Price = $102
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $88
    • Average Purchase Price = $175
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $76
    • Average Purchase Price = $109

Pac-12:

  • First Round (Stanford vs. Arizona State & Oregon State vs. Oregon)
    • Get-In Price = $14
    • Average Purchase Price = $35
  • First Round (California vs. Washington State & Utah vs. Washington)
    • Get-In Price = $21
    • Average Purchase Price = $53
  • Quarterfinals (Arizona vs. TBD & Colorado vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $91
    • Average Purchase Price = $172
  • Quarterfinals (UCLA vs. TBD & USC vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $81
    • Average Purchase Price = $102
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $136
    • Average Purchase Price = $197
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $121
    • Average Purchase Price = $213

SEC:

  • First Round (Missouri vs. Mississippi & Vanderbilt vs. Georgia)
    • Get-In Price = $4
    • Average Purchase Price = $7
  • Second Round (Texas A&M vs. Florida & LSU vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $6
    • Average Purchase Price = $43
  • Second Round (South Carolina vs. Mississippi State & Alabama vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $6
    • Average Purchase Price = $77
  • Quarterfinals (Auburn vs. TBD & Arkansas vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $50
    • Average Purchase Price = $135
  • Quarterfinals (Tennessee vs. TBD & Kentucky vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $68
    • Average Purchase Price = $145
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $99
    • Average Purchase Price = $204
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $82
    • Average Purchase Price = $205

Big East:

  • First Round
    • Get-In Price = $4
    • Average Purchase Price = $16
  • Quarterfinals (Providence vs. TBD & Creighton vs. Marquette)
    • Get-In Price = $45
    • Average Purchase Price = $91
  • Quarterfinals (Villanova vs. TBD & UConn vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $135
    • Average Purchase Price = $89
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $179
    • Average Purchase Price = $174
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $108
    • Average Purchase Price = $126

American Athletic Conference:

  • First Round (Cincinnati vs. East Carolina & Wichita State vs. Tulsa)
    • Get-In Price = $5
    • Average Purchase Price = $17
  • First Round (UCF vs. South Florida)
    • Get-In Price = $5
    • Average Purchase Price = *not enough sales yet to provide
  • Quarterfinals (Houston vs. TBD & Temple vs. Tulane)
    • Get-In Price = $6
    • Average Purchase Price = $37
  • Quarterfinals (SMU vs. TBD & Memphis vs. TBD)
    • Get-In Price = $6
    • Average Purchase Price = $31
  • Semifinals
    • Get-In Price = $22
    • Average Purchase Price = $53
  • Championship
    • Get-In Price = $26
    • Average Purchase Price = $113

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Some suspects have been on the loose for nearly a year.
Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Sacred Heart Cathedral announces death of former Spanish teacher
Heatseeker H2O was created by Michael Robinson
East Tennessee firefighter creates life-saving invention
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting

Latest News

Vols vs. JMU
Play suspended in Eighth inning due to rain at Tennessee-JMU game
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Two monster deals made in the NFL
Christopher Savannah in court on March 8.
Christopher Savannah case will head to grand jury, judge says
First Alert Wednesday morning
First Alert for messy Wednesday morning commute, next First Alert brings snow