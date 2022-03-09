Advertisement

Zoës Kitchen in Bearden to close next week

The other Knoxville location is in Turkey Creek at 11378 Parkside Drive.
Zoës Kitchen in Bearden will, unfortunately, be closing its door next week, according to a release.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoës Kitchen in Bearden will be closing its doors for the last time next week, according to a release from the company.

The restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine. It will be closing the location in Bearden on Wednesday, March 16.

The release said, “while goodbyes are hard,” the chain will keep its other Knoxville location open. It is located in Turkey Creek at 11378 Parkside Drive Ste: 2510.

Those with Zoës Kitchen Rewards Stripes can apply them to future orders.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Some suspects have been on the loose for nearly a year.
Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects

Latest News

Clouds moving out Thursday
Two mild days before our next First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid temperatures
Joe Hall, 73, had Alzheimer’s and was missing out of the Chestnut Hill area.
Skeletal remains lead to conclusion of Jefferson County missing persons case
Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of son, neglect of 4 other children
Russkaja performs at Mill and Mine Tuesday night
Russian and Ukrainian-led band performs in Knoxville for first ever US show
Russian and Ukrainian-led band performs in Knoxville for first ever US show
Russian and Ukrainian-led band performs in Knoxville for first ever US show