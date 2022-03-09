Zoës Kitchen in Bearden to close next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoës Kitchen in Bearden will be closing its doors for the last time next week, according to a release from the company.

The restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine. It will be closing the location in Bearden on Wednesday, March 16.

The release said, “while goodbyes are hard,” the chain will keep its other Knoxville location open. It is located in Turkey Creek at 11378 Parkside Drive Ste: 2510.

We can’t thank you enough for choosing Zoës Kitchen, and we hope you’ll visit our other locations to enjoy your favorite kabobs and treat yourself to our famous Yaya’s chocolate cake.

Those with Zoës Kitchen Rewards Stripes can apply them to future orders.

