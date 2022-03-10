3-year-old shot and killed in Giles County
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELKTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff’s Department said shooting happened at a home on Old Elkton Highway. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
No other details were released.
Earlier this week, a 3-year-old boy was shot at an Antioch apartment when he took a gun out of his mother’s purse.
