Bearden and Farragut advance at Girls State Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday was another very good day at the girls state basketball tournament for Knoxville area teams.

After seeing Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman win their quarterfinal round match-ups on Tuesday, it was Bearden and Farragut taking to the court at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro and doing the same.

First up. the young ladies from Bearden and Justin Underwood’s team would not disappoint. The Lady Bulldogs were matched with the once beaten Lady Blaze of Blackman High School and the Lady Dawgs were not fazed by the defending state champs.. Bearden, which lost in the first round last year, jumped out front early and never looked back on their way to a 56-34 win.

Also victorious on Wdnesday was Bearden arch rival Farragut. The Lady Admirals made the most of their first ever state tournament appearance playing a flawless first half against Rossview and then finishing the job in the second half to complete a 50-38 win.

Now 27-8, the Lady Admirals will face 32-1 Cookeville in one Class-4A semifinal. In the other it’ll be Bearden taking on 23-12 Beech High School. That game will be first at 2:15 p.m. ET immrdiately followed by the Farragut game.

A program note fans, you’ll be able to see all of this week’s chamionship games on WVLT’s sister station, MyVLT. Please check your TV listings.

