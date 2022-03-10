Bursts of heavy snow falling, some sticking on frigid weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soak up the warmth now - because some big roller coaster drops roll in by the weekend! The weather is changing but the forecast is not, thankfully. We have an upcoming First Alert as rain to snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Falling snow will be heavy, but accumulations will be lighter than what drops.

Frigid air settles in after the snow and we could break a record low by Sunday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are clearing out, the sun is back, and seasonable temperatures are returning, if only briefly.

A sunny start Friday in addition to help from a warm southwesterly wind gives us a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s. However, a powerful cold front moves in overnight. Rain arrives first in the late evening hours and then changes to snow as temperatures drop rapidly.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our First Alert begins early Saturday morning as snowfall may limit visibility and create a few slick spots on the roads. While we will all see heavy snow falling, any accumulation will vary greatly based on location. Please check out the map below; it should answer most questions for where you live. As you know, there’s so much variation in topography around here, that snow totals could vary greatly over just a couple of miles.

Warm surface temperatures may initially prevent the snow from sticking. Heavy snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface temperatures, though, and it is possible that snow could accumulate, especially on colder surfaces.

This is our hand-drawn map of where snow will stick. More will FALL before it sticks Saturday. (WVLT)

As the snow moves out Saturday afternoon, winds from the northwest will pick up, making us feel much colder than our high in the low 30s. Skies will clear late on Saturday and temperatures will drop quickly overnight. Seriously: it will be REALLY cold Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Frigid temperatures in the teens by Sunday morning could be cold enough to set a new record low, breaking the old record of 16 degrees set in 1998. That would ALSO be the coldest weather all winter. We were 18 degrees on January 29th.

Sunny skies will prevail on Sunday, allowing us to warm back above freezing with highs in the mid 40s.

A warming trend continues through the work week as we climb back into the 60s and, eventually, the 70s. A few showers are possible by mid-week as a system skirts by to our south.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

