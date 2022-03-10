Advertisement

Community reacts after mother arrested and charged in 3-year-old’s death

Brenda Behunin is charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old son, along with abuse charges of four other kids.
The court documents said that Behunin reportedly “recklessly” killed her 3-year-old boy while abusing him.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIMS CHAPEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County Grand Jury has indicted a mother in the death of her 3-year-old son, as well as the abuse of four other kids. Brenda Behunin was arrested at her home in the Sims Chapel Community of Sevier County, Wednesday.

”It’s a calm community, there’s not a whole lot that goes on,” said Robin Patrick who has lived in Sims Chapel all her life.

Patrick was getting ready for a Wednesday night meal at her church when she heard the news Behunin was arrested.

Learning the mother faces 13 counts ranging from murder to child neglect, to child abuse.

”It can’t be here, not in this area, it really surprises me that something like this would happen,” said Patrick. Patrick doesn’t know Behunin or her children but, is stunned by what she is accused of doing.

”Yea I can’t process something like that happening so close by,” said Patrick.

While the Department of Children Services was unable to confirm to WVLT News the relationship Behunin had with the four others police say she abused. Patrick hopes they’re somewhere safe.

”They can go to a safe place where someone loves them and takes care of them,” said Patrick.

DCS did confirm to WVLT News the four other children are safe and no longer in Behunin’s care.

