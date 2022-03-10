Company celebrates 50 years of serving elderly communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meals on Wheels celebrated 50 years of helping older communities Thursday, as part of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program.

More than 1200 meals were delivered to the Knoxville community every day by volunteers.

Elected officials will be volunteering throughout the month to deliver meals.

“To bring a little bit of joy and happiness, especially people who are homebound to bring joy and kindness, and I have to say the meals are good, my words to the chef down there, he does a good job,” Commissioner Larson Jay said.

You can volunteer to hand out meals.

