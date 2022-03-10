Advertisement

Company celebrates 50 years of serving elderly communities

Meals on Wheels celebrated their 50th anniversary of serving people around the country,
Meals on Wheels celebrated their 50th anniversary of serving people around the country.
Meals on Wheels celebrated their 50th anniversary of serving people around the country.(KLTV)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meals on Wheels celebrated 50 years of helping older communities Thursday, as part of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program.

More than 1200 meals were delivered to the Knoxville community every day by volunteers.

Elected officials will be volunteering throughout the month to deliver meals.

“To bring a little bit of joy and happiness, especially people who are homebound to bring joy and kindness, and I have to say the meals are good, my words to the chef down there, he does a good job,” Commissioner Larson Jay said.

You can volunteer to hand out meals.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of son, neglect of 4 other children
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County
Clarion Inn in Knoxville
KPD: One dead, one injured after stabbing at Knoxville hotel

Latest News

Seasonable and some more sun in the afternoon.
Two quiet, warmer weather days, ahead of a First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid air
Kelly Mules and her wolfpack love getting the snow! More arrives Saturday, especially for the...
Bursts of heavy snow falling, some sticking on frigid weekend
Under the new program, AMR will connect those in need with a licensed nurse when they call 911...
Free urgent health service coming to Knox County
An East Knoxville daycare has shut its doors, giving parents no notice or reason why.
East Knoxville day care with violation history closes abruptly
Golf ball
Volunteers needed for Sevierville golf event