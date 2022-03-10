Advertisement

DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head while driving to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6.(Source: John Harrington via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The suicide of a Washington police officer days after the attack on the Capitol building has been ruled a line-of-duty death.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head on his way to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

For months after his death, his widow, Erin Smith, had been fighting the police retirement and relief board to have her husband’s death declared in the line of duty.

Forensic investigators were able to prove that Jeffrey Smith suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Capitol attack.

The board found that his death was caused by the injuries he sustained that day. The ruling means his family is eligible to receive full benefits.

Under the declaration, Jeffrey Smith is officially considered a fallen hero, meaning his family is entitled to all the ceremony and honor that entails.

He was one of four officers - three Metropolitan police officers and one Capitol Police officer – who died by suicide after responding Jan. 6, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of son, neglect of 4 other children
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County
Over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual...
Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown opens in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
Yet another 4-decade inflation high is expected for February
Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
Health Minute: Half of US exposed to lead in childhood
Major General Borys Kremenetskyi, Defense Attache with the Embassy of Ukraine, listens to...
Ukrainian embassy draws US citizens seeking to fight in war
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Seasonable and some more sun in the afternoon.
Two quiet, warmer weather days, ahead of a First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid air