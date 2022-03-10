Advertisement

Dolly Parton singing competition looking for entries

Mountain Soul Vocal Competition featuring Dolly Parton songs is now accepting entries for 2022.
Unique vocal competition honors Dolly Parton’s songwriting in her hometown, Sevierville, TN.
Unique vocal competition honors Dolly Parton’s songwriting in her hometown, Sevierville, TN.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you love to sing and can sing a Dolly Parton song, a competition in Sevierville could land you $500 and a personalized Dolly Parton guitar.

The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is back for the first time in two years. The rebranded, Bloomin’ Music and Food Festival brings back the competition after a Covid-19 pause.

In the competition, you sing one of Dolly’s 3,000 songs using your own style and the winner gets a signed guitar by Dolly, $500 and a recording session in Nashville!

Sevierville is looking for entries.

“So the grand prize for the mountain soul vocal competition is a guitar autographed by Dolly Parton which I have right here, $500 and a recording session in Nashville. So some phenomenal prizes we also have a 12 and under division for some of the younger kids to compete as well,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. “The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition does a great job showcasing new talent while also proving that Dolly’s songwriting is incredibly versatile and can easily cross musical genres,”

The deadline for entries is April 15th and then from there, the finalist will perform live during the Bloomin’ Music and Food Festival in Sevierville on Saturday, May 21. Thirty finalists will be selected (20 in the 13+ category and 10 in the 12 and under category).

Interested vocalists must apply online, upload a recorded audition, and submit the entry fee (13+ category $10, 12 and under category $5). Competitors will find the complete rules on their website. Those with questions may call the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 1-888-889-7415.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of son, neglect of 4 other children
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County
Clarion Inn in Knoxville
KPD: One dead, one injured after stabbing at Knoxville hotel

Latest News

Seasonable and some more sun in the afternoon.
Two quiet, warmer weather days, ahead of a First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid air
Kelly Mules and her wolfpack love getting the snow! More arrives Saturday, especially for the...
Bursts of heavy snow falling, some sticking on frigid weekend
Under the new program, AMR will connect those in need with a licensed nurse when they call 911...
Free urgent health service coming to Knox County
An East Knoxville daycare has shut its doors, giving parents no notice or reason why.
East Knoxville day care with violation history closes abruptly
Golf ball
Volunteers needed for Sevierville golf event