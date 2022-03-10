Dolly Parton singing competition looking for entries

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you love to sing and can sing a Dolly Parton song, a competition in Sevierville could land you $500 and a personalized Dolly Parton guitar.

The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is back for the first time in two years. The rebranded, Bloomin’ Music and Food Festival brings back the competition after a Covid-19 pause.

In the competition, you sing one of Dolly’s 3,000 songs using your own style and the winner gets a signed guitar by Dolly, $500 and a recording session in Nashville!

Sevierville is looking for entries.

“So the grand prize for the mountain soul vocal competition is a guitar autographed by Dolly Parton which I have right here, $500 and a recording session in Nashville. So some phenomenal prizes we also have a 12 and under division for some of the younger kids to compete as well,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. “The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition does a great job showcasing new talent while also proving that Dolly’s songwriting is incredibly versatile and can easily cross musical genres,”

The deadline for entries is April 15th and then from there, the finalist will perform live during the Bloomin’ Music and Food Festival in Sevierville on Saturday, May 21. Thirty finalists will be selected (20 in the 13+ category and 10 in the 12 and under category).

Interested vocalists must apply online, upload a recorded audition, and submit the entry fee (13+ category $10, 12 and under category $5). Competitors will find the complete rules on their website. Those with questions may call the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 1-888-889-7415.

