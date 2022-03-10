Everything you need to know about Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is set to host its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. The parade has a long history here in Knoxville, dating all the way back to 1869.

According to the city’s website, people began celebrating the holiday in Knoxville in the 1850s. By 1869, the city had established an official parade including green jacket-wearing Fenians, a brass band and “God Save Ireland” banners. The parades eventually died off, but enjoyed a second coming in the form of John and Pat McLaughlin’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, which ran from 1981 to 1986.

Today, the parade runs through downtown from the Knoxville Area Transit Station to the Old City. The parade route goes through Gay Street and Jackson Avenue. 2022′s parade will begin at 1 p.m., but it’s a good idea to find a spot a bit early.

“Several of Knoxville’s early founders were Irish immigrants or of Scots-Irish descent, and large numbers of Irish began arriving after the Great Famine of the 1840s,” the city website says. “They built forts, railroads, churches, and saloons. They were mayors, aldermen, firemen, and police. Knoxville owes a lot to its Irish heritage.”

The parade is also a 501 (3)(c) nonprofit, and all donations are tax-deductible.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.