KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration in North Knoxville Thursday, KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News.

The operation happened on Springdale Avenue off of Central Avenue. At least three men were taken into custody following the operation.

KCSO van and about 7 deputies spotted at a home on Springdale Avenue, just off of Central Avenue. There are at least three men handcuffed in the van. A tow truck just arrived. We’re waiting for more information, but wanted to tell you what we’re seeing so far @wvlt pic.twitter.com/MPA6GIeFTJ — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) March 10, 2022

WVLT News has reached out to representatives for more information, and will update this story when we learn more.

