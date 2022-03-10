Advertisement

KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville

The operation happened on Springdale Avenue off of Central Avenue.
KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville
KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration in North Knoxville Thursday, KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News.

The operation happened on Springdale Avenue off of Central Avenue. At least three men were taken into custody following the operation.

WVLT News has reached out to representatives for more information, and will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of son, neglect of 4 other children
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County
Clarion Inn in Knoxville
KPD: One dead, one injured after stabbing at Knoxville hotel

Latest News

Under the new program, AMR will connect those in need with a licensed nurse when they call 911...
Free urgent health service coming to Knox County
Seasonable and some more sun in the afternoon.
Two quiet, warmer weather days, ahead of a First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid air
Free urgent health service coming to Knox County
Izzabelle Jenkins-Chambers
Police asking for help finding missing Maryville teen