KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville
The operation happened on Springdale Avenue off of Central Avenue.
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration in North Knoxville Thursday, KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News.
The operation happened on Springdale Avenue off of Central Avenue. At least three men were taken into custody following the operation.
WVLT News has reached out to representatives for more information, and will update this story when we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.