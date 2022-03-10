Advertisement

Knoxville man charged after punching, breaking child’s arm

Anderson admitted his actions to officers and was taken into custody.
Knoxville man arrrested
Knoxville man arrrested(Knoxville Police Department)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say that a Knoxville man was arrested for child abuse after being accused of punching a child in the arm, breaking it.

On Tuesday, March 8 just after 3:00 p.m. officers were called to Fort Sanders West Hospital for a child abuse investigation. Officers made contact with the mother of the child who told officers she was woken by Jeremy Anderson yelling at their 7-year-old child. The mother told officers she witnessed Anderson punch the child in the arm, causing the child to scream in pain, according to the police report.

Police said that doctors determined the child’s arm was broken following Anderson’s alleged actions.

Anderson admitted his actions to officers and was taken into custody. Anderson was charged with child abuse.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33.
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of son, neglect of 4 other children
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County
Clarion Inn in Knoxville
KPD: One dead, one injured after stabbing at Knoxville hotel

Latest News

Under the new program, AMR will connect those in need with a licensed nurse when they call 911...
Free urgent health service coming to Knox County
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
Roger Mills
Roane County man charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping
Police looking for theft suspect
Officials looking for suspect who stole purse from gas station