Knoxville man charged after punching, breaking child’s arm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police say that a Knoxville man was arrested for child abuse after being accused of punching a child in the arm, breaking it.

On Tuesday, March 8 just after 3:00 p.m. officers were called to Fort Sanders West Hospital for a child abuse investigation. Officers made contact with the mother of the child who told officers she was woken by Jeremy Anderson yelling at their 7-year-old child. The mother told officers she witnessed Anderson punch the child in the arm, causing the child to scream in pain, according to the police report.

Police said that doctors determined the child’s arm was broken following Anderson’s alleged actions.

Anderson admitted his actions to officers and was taken into custody. Anderson was charged with child abuse.

