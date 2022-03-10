Officials looking for suspect who stole purse from gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect who stole a purse. It happened at the Mapco on Asheville Highway.

Purse Stolen from @MAPCO on Asheville Hwy

If you recognize this suspect submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. Call: 865-215-7165, Text: **TIPS, App: P3TIPS, Online: https://t.co/msppsTw5gg https://t.co/c3YJP0f5CB pic.twitter.com/UUznSv92Ta — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) March 10, 2022

Officials shared pictures from the surveillance video from the scene of the crime. If you know who this is, or know any information about this incident, you are asked to submit a tip to the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 865-215-7165. You can also submit tips through their app or online. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

