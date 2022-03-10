Officials looking for suspect who stole purse from gas station
Police say that it happened at the Mapco on Asheville Highway.
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect who stole a purse. It happened at the Mapco on Asheville Highway.
Officials shared pictures from the surveillance video from the scene of the crime. If you know who this is, or know any information about this incident, you are asked to submit a tip to the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 865-215-7165. You can also submit tips through their app or online. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.
