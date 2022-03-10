Police asking for help finding missing Maryville teen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are looking for missing 15-year-old Izzabelle Jenkins-Chambers of Maryville. Jenkins has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′01″ and 115lbs and was wearing black shorts, black leggings, a black hoodie, yellow tennis shoes, and carrying a black duffel bag.

The teen was last seen on Andrea Drive in Maryville on Wednesday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m.

If anybody has any information that might assist the Maryville Police Department in locating Izzabelle please call 911 or contact Lieutenant Scott Spicer at 865-273-3835

