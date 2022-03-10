Roane County man charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged 66-year-old Roger Mills with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping Wednesday, according to a release from the office.

Deputies reportedly responded to a physical domestic violence call on Cave Creek Road in Loudon around 10:00 that night. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Mills had “severely” beaten and kicked a member of his family, the release said. The family member allegedly showed signs of injury on her face and body.

The victim also told deputies that Mills had tried to strangle her, and she almost lost consciousness. According to the report, deputies also decided that Mills had stopped the family member from leaving the home. Mills was also out on bond for an earlier aggravated assault charge from April of 2021.

A hearing is set next week to revoke the bond, the report said.

