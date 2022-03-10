Advertisement

Schedule Changes for Weekend Baseball Series vs. Rhode Island

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Tennessee Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball has announced schedule changes for this weekend’s series against Rhode Island at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Due to expected low temperatures and possible snow on Saturday, the Vols and Rams will play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 of the twin bill will start approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

The two teams will not play on Saturday due to the aforementioned inclement weather expected in the area. The Vols and Rams will finish their series on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m.

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app with Roger Hoover (PxP) and VFL Cody Hawn (color) on the call.

Tickets that have already been purchased in general admission seating areas for Friday and Saturday’s originally scheduled games will be valid for both games on Friday. For any questions in regard to tickets, please contact the Tennessee Athletics ticket office at (865) 656-1200 or 1 (800) 332-VOLS.

Tennessee-Rhode Island Series Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, March 11 (2 p.m.)

Game 2 – Friday, March 11 (Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1)

Game 3 – Sunday, March 13 (12:30 or 1 p.m.)

