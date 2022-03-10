Two quiet, warmer weather days, ahead of a First Alert Weather Day for snow and frigid air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are in and out over the course of Thursday and Friday, with gradually increasing highs. Then the third First Alert Weather Day of the week is for frigid air and heavy snowfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, so that at least keeps us near a seasonable low, around 40 degrees in the Valley. Temperatures are in the thirties on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, and we all share a chilly breeze.

The mostly cloudy view lasts through midday, then some more cloud breaks give us a partly cloudy afternoon and a high of 58 degrees, which is seasonable. We’ll see more clearing this evening.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and patchy fog. We’ll drop to around 39 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a warmer high of 67 degrees. Spotty rain chances return late, mainly after sunset.

The next front drives in rain Friday night, BUT it quickly changes to sleet and then heavier snowfall by Saturday morning. That kicks off our First Alert Weather Day, with snowfall limiting visibility and potentially creating some slick spots due to the heavier morning bands. We’ll have the most widespread, heavier snowfall in the morning, then scattered light to moderate snowfall midday and becoming spotty in the mountains by the afternoon to evening.

We’re stuck with a very cold day, actually the “official” high will be closer to midnight when it’s still low 50s, but we’ll start Saturday in the upper 20s and only top out around 32 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind makes it feel even colder, with a northerly breeze 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph.

With some clearing, the VERY cold air settles in, with a low around 16 degrees by Sunday morning. Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday, but highs only make it to 46 degrees.

We’ll quickly warm up next week with the mostly dry weather and sunshine continuing.

