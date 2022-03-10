Volunteers needed for Sevierville golf event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce and Sevierville Golf Club planned to host the American Junior Golf Association Preview event later this month and into April, and they need volunteers.

The tournament will bring young golfers to compete in Sevierville, but event planners need several volunteers from the Sevier County and surrounding communities.

Those interested in volunteering can do so here.

