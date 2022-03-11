Advertisement

Alan Jackson to perform in Knoxville

By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s going to be “5 o’clock” in Thompson-Boling Arena. County singer Alan Jackson is coming to Knoxville.

His tour Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will make sixteen stops, including one right here in Knoxville. The concert will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Tickets went on March 18 at 10 a.m. Fans interested in attending can get their tickets here.

