Busy day in Tampa for the Big Orange

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a busy Thursday in Tampa for Rick Barnes and 2nd seeded Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols opened the day by heading over to the site of this 2022 men’s SEC basketball Tournament, Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. There’s not question this is a special time for coaches and their players as the college basketball season heads into the home stretch.

Then it was off to nearby Tampa Prep High School where the Vols put in some additional work as they awaited word of their quarterfinal round opponent. The Vols were diligent about their work, but also took time to enjoy the moment.

The UT contingent was at Amalie Arena Thursday night taking in the game between the 10-seed Miss. State and 7-seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks kept it close for a while, but in the 2nd half, could not find the basket and would fall to the Bulldogs, 71-53.

The Vols played the Dogs once during the regular season defeating State in Starkville, 72-63. The Vols led by two at the break and outscored the Bulldogs by seven points in the 2nd half. Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi were big.

Amalie Arena and Tampa Prep

Miss. State head coach Ben Howland talked about the impending matchup with Tennessee following his team’s win over South Carolina, “I mean, I’m so impressed with them, how they move the ball. They’re top ten in defensive efficiency in the country. They have depth. The way the bigs have stepped up and taken over for the kid they lost, who was really a good player -- how do you say his name again? Nkamhoua. A very good player. They’ve really stepped it up.”

Tennessee will face Mississippi State Friday night at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The winner advances on to the Tournament Semifinals on Saturday.

