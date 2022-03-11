Advertisement

Dollywood is just hours away from opening

Dollywood teams are hard at work finishing up offseason projects designed to improve your park experience.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Less than 24 hours away from Dollywood opening the gates for a brand new 37th season and crews were busy painting, cleaning and landscaping.

Many remembered the big huge rock that Dolly stood on back in 1986 to open Dollywood, it’s now gone but in its place is open path seating. That is just one of the many projects that Dollywood undertook during the offseason.

“Small things that you’ll notice, you know painting projects and things like that, but then some large projects so the main channel has been removed. That was a necessary project during the offseason but it’s created a nice open space as you walk through, you’ll be able to see the train as it passes by,” said Wes Ramey, a Dollywood spokesperson. “A lot goes into the offseason to prepare for the year, our employees have put a lot of work into it. And as always, we’re glad to be able to open and welcome guests back so they can see it all.”

The day before opening brought congestion from vehicles instead of people. By the Lightning Rod coaster, Bakers Tow Company delivered an antique car that’s been at the paint shop for a fresh coat and Show Street got a fresh cleaning from pressure washing.

“As you can see and hear around me, there’s a lot of activity just in the final hours. It gives us a chance to go through, get everything cleaned up from all that construction work, get everything prepared for guests to come tomorrow. And it is it’s a sense of excitement,” said Ramey.

One big thing you’ll notice is a brand new entry system. The parking tolls were moved deeper into the park and the security line starts well before the ticket entry.

“We’ve essentially swapped the tram and guest traffic lanes. So for those who have been to the park, you’ll notice that as soon as you come in, but we do look forward to that experience being a great entry opportunity for our guests when they arrive,” said Ramey.

A big grand opening celebration is planned on Friday for season passholders and a special guest of honor.

Dollywood is currently evaluating the weather forecast for Saturday and making adjustments due to the weather.

