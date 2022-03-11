East Tennessee greenhouse asks customers to hold off on buying plants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With freezing temperatures and snow expected this weekend, staff at Stanley’s Greenhouse said it’s best to likely hold off on buying plants until it gets warmer.

Plant shopper Sarah D’Onofrio said, “I’m sure everyone who’s coming here today [Friday] is feeling the same as me. Just hoping that things don’t die.”

The freezing temperatures were making some like D’Onofrio do different things to protect their plants.

“I actually have no idea what to do. It’s very strange. I was just going to put some blankets out there and hope for the best really,” D’Onofrio said.

It may be a guess for some putting blankets on plants, but that’s something Abby Stanley, the retail manager at Stanley’s Greenhouse, said could work. Putting light blankets or sheets over the plants will help them.

“You’re just wanting to trap as much heat in as possible. If you’re going to cover, you’re going to want to do it early in the day,” Stanley said.

This business doesn’t want to turn customers away from buying plants, but they want to make sure they get the quality product so Stanley was asking them to wait a bit.

“If you want to buy it and put it out, that’s your call but you just may have to buy it again or bring it on which is kind of taxing,” Stanley said.

Whether people are buying plants now or later, some are trying to stay optimistic.

“Fingers crossed, hopefully, we don’t get too much snow,” D’Onofrio said.

According to Stanley, the best time to get all of your plants will be after Apr. 15. She said that’s likely when the freezing temperatures will stop for the season.

