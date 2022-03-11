First Alert: Sticking snow Saturday to bitter cold Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From the 60s to wind chills in the teens in just a few hours. Plus, there’s sticking snow, the potential of downed trees and power outages. Then we’re onto really cold Arctic temps Sunday morning. Get ready to a wild ride: We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

While there are LOTS of clouds around next week, the weather is a lot quieter.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Buckle up! Snow is just hours away and we have several hours of big burst of snow. We are still close to 50 degrees at midnight, with temps barely freezing just a few hours later. There will be rain for 1-2 hours, then perhaps an hour of wintry mix. After 4:00 a.m. most of the region is fully snowing. From 4:00-9:00. heavy bursts and bands of snow will *really* reduce visibility.

The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning. NOTE: this is *not* the Blizzard of ‘93 but snow will fall heavily for several hours. Let’s stress that not all of the snow will stick. Still this is a very heavy snow - both in how fast it comes down and how much weight it holds. Power outages and downed trees are possible, so please be careful Saturday morning.

Check out this custom snow map below. It blends our decades of experience forecast snow with all of the weather maps we look at behind the scenes. Some will have a little bit less than your totals, others could get a little more.

The First Alert continues even after the snow is done. It will be bitterly cold during Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will range from the upper teens to lower 20s in the afternoon.

There have only been minor tweaks but many of you could see slightly more 'heavy' snow Saturday morning. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning brings frigid lows as the Arctic air settles fully into the region. A record low, currently 16 degrees set in 1998, is in jeopardy as we are forecasting 16 degrees in Knoxville on Sunday morning.

In addition to the cold, areas of fog are possible. Since the temperature will be below freezing, this will be a freezing fog and could add an extra glaze of ice to some surfaces.

Full sunshine is expected once the fog clears and that warm March sun will allow us to climb above freezing and into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Another sub-freezing night follows, but with lows in the upper 20s, it won’t be nearly as cold.

Seasonable temperatures return by the start of the work week as we climb back into the 60s.

Though there will be a lot of clouds around along with spotty rain showers by mid-week, we’re expecting highs in the low 70s by Thursday.

We’ll be watching another front toward the end of your First Alert 8 Day Forecast that could bring more widespread rain and a brief dip in temperatures.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

