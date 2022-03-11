One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police are on the scene of a hostage situation at Dean’s Tax Service off of Highway 51 in Covington.

One person is said to be being held hostage inside of the building.

The interim chief says they got the call here at the store at 5:20 p.m.

Right now, it is unknown why this hostage is being held.

We’ve heard law enforcement yell repeatedly for whoever is holding this person hostage to come out and surrender.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office are here assisting police with this situation.

I’m told Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tipton Co. Sheriff’s Office are assisting Covington Police — Law enforcement are now yelling again for the suspect to come out of the store. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/YMwH8FLIKG — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) March 11, 2022

This situation is ongoing and law enforcement have blocked off Highway 51 near the strip mall this store is in.

We’ve also spoken with family and friends waiting for news. Friends tell us they’ve been waiting here for hours waiting on word of what’s going on.

Action News 5 is working to to obtain more information and provide updates as we receive them.

