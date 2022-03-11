Jack Daniel’s producer to suspend operations in Russia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s will become the latest company to suspend business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., Jack Daniel’s parent company, said Thursday that it was suspending operations “to allow the company time to assess the current environment.”

The company added that it was also suspending all sales marketing activities in Russia and paused hiring for its new distribution company that had been scheduled to launch in July.

Brown-Forman also produces other popular brands like Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.