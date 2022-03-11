Advertisement

Jack Daniel’s producer to suspend operations in Russia

The company is suspending all sales marketing activities in Russia and paused hiring
cookbookman17 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
cookbookman17 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s will become the latest company to suspend business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., Jack Daniel’s parent company, said Thursday that it was suspending operations “to allow the company time to assess the current environment.”

The company added that it was also suspending all sales marketing activities in Russia and paused hiring for its new distribution company that had been scheduled to launch in July.

Brown-Forman also produces other popular brands like Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

