Mild Friday ahead of heavy snowfall by Saturday morning and frigid wind chills, First Alert Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice Friday, with some increasing clouds, then a line of rain moves in tonight and quickly changes to sleet and heavy snow by Saturday morning. This kicks off our WVLT First Alert Weather Day, which continues with frigid wind chills Saturday and then teens Saturday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a light breeze, and patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 39 degrees.

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a warmer high of 64 degrees. Spotty rain chances return this afternoon, then scattered rain this evening.

Snowfall potential Saturday. (WVLT)

The next front drives in rain tonight, BUT it quickly changes to sleet and then heavier snowfall in west to east overnight to the Saturday morning. That kicks off our First Alert Weather Day, with snowfall limiting visibility and potentially creating some slick spots due to the heavier morning bands. We’ll go from an overnight high in the upper 40s, to the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

The First Alert Weather Day continues through Saturday due to frigid wind chills, and a drop to teens Saturday night. We’ll have the most widespread, heavier snowfall to start the day, then scattered light to moderate snowfall midday and becoming spotty in the mountains in the afternoon to evening. Saturday afternoon can rebound slightly, but only to 32 degrees at best, but, unfortunately, the wind makes it feel even colder, with a northerly breeze 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

With some clearing, the VERY cold air settles in, with a low around 16 degrees by Sunday morning. Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday, but highs only make it to 46 degrees, as the wind returns to a southwesterly flow.

Next week climbs from a seasonable 60 degrees on Monday to low 70s by the end of the week. It is a mostly dry week, but there will be scattered rain Tuesday night through Wednesday, then back to spotty rain chances.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.