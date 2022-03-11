Mini horse finds forever home after woman finds, saves animal

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - In January, Lynne Cosgrove found a miniature horse on her property that seemingly had no home.

She contacted Horse Haven of Tennessee to help corral the horse and get it checked out.

After weeks of feeding it, she and the HHT group managed to bring the horse off the mountain behind her house in Claiborne County and bring it to safety.

”When it comes to animals, when they show up to me they’re there for a reason,” said Lynne Cosgrove.

Cosgrove wanted the horse.

She waited 30 days for Horse Haven to wait for the owners to come to claim the horse, but no one did.

”So I gave it about a week to 10 days then I spoke to Horse Haven and I said I’m adopting him is there a problem with that, I’m willing to do this,” said Cosgrove.

Adopt the horse she did.

She brought him home, named him Brulee, and built an entire barn for him to live in.

”It’s been a lot of fun. I don’t know, there’s a certain satisfaction in knowing that if this is like I said his last year, his last five years he shouldn’t have to live like that,” said Cosgrove.

Brulee is blind, so the digs for the mini horse could be just any old structure.

It is with a bell and wind chimes that Brulee gets lead to food, it’s equipped with different flooring that guides him to his stall. The barn is fit for a mini horse but matches what you would see in a room for children with disabilities like Brulee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.