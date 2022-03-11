PREVIEW: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State in SEC quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, facing Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 10 seed Mississippi State defeated No. 7 seed South Carolina Thursday, 73-51.

On Saturday, Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 SEC) closed out its regular season and capped off a perfect 16-0 season at Thompson-Boling Arena with a home win over No. 14 Arkansas, 78-74.

Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler sunk a career-high five 3-pointers, finishing with 15 points. Josiah-Jordan James put together yet another strong overall performance for the Vols with 12 points, seven rebounds and a team-high three steals.

Santiago Vescovi had a team-high-tying 15 points, while Zakai Zeigler had 13 points, a career-high six assists and five rebounds.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, three Vols also earned All-SEC honors. Vescovi was named first-team All-SEC, Chandler was included on the second-team All-SEC and Zeigler was selected to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Chandler and Zeigler also both made the SEC All-Freshman Team.

With a win Friday, Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (25 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal game).

Following the SEC Tournament, Tennessee will await Selection Sunday to learn its seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

