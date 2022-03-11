Advertisement

Severe weather to delay Dollywood’s opening time to the public

Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college education at no cost.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials confirmed the park will open two hours later on Saturday, March 12. The park was originally supposed to open at 10 a.m., but was pushed back to noon due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday.

Due to the current weather forecast, Dollywood will open at noon on Saturday, March 12. Park officials will monitor conditions to determine any additional operational changes. Please check back for updates.

Posted by Dollywood on Friday, March 11, 2022

Park officials said they are monitoring the situation to determine any more changes.

This is Dollywood’s 37th season. The park opened to season pass holders on Friday.

