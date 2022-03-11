Severe weather to delay Dollywood’s opening time to the public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials confirmed the park will open two hours later on Saturday, March 12. The park was originally supposed to open at 10 a.m., but was pushed back to noon due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday.

Park officials said they are monitoring the situation to determine any more changes.

This is Dollywood’s 37th season. The park opened to season pass holders on Friday.

