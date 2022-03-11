Advertisement

Singer Alan Jackson to perform in Knoxville

His tour Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will make sixteen stops including one right here in Knoxville.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s going to be “5 o’clock” in Thompson-Boling Arena. County singer Alan Jackson is coming to Knoxville.

It’s #LastCallWithAlan! Alan is going on tour with one more for the road. 🍻🎤 🎟️Fan Club Pre-Sale tickets begin March...

Posted by Alan Jackson on Friday, March 11, 2022

His tour Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will make sixteen stops including one right here in Knoxville. The concert will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. Fans interested in attending can get their tickets here.

