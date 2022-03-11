Advertisement

Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now

Areas in East Tennessee are bracing for winter weather over the weekend.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas in East Tennessee are bracing for winter weather over the weekend.

Folks in the area can expect rain, followed by sleet and then heavier snowfall in west to east overnight to the Saturday morning creating a First Alert Weather Day for the area. The Northwestern portion of Scott and Morgan counties can expect to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to officials at TDOT.

Roads have been treated Thursday in advance of the storms, but TDOT is prepared to send more crews if necessary. Mark Nagi with TDOT says staff will also be assigned to certain areas experiencing more severe weather. You can check traffic conditions right now on TDOT’s website.

TDOT Help trucks will also be available in the following areas:

  • Unit on I-40 Roane County (Rockwood Mountain Area) Beginning at 12:00 Midnight Saturday with 12-hour coverage
  • Unit on I-75 Campbell County (Jellico Mountain Area) Beginning at 12:00 Midnight Saturday with 24-hour coverage
  • Unit on I-40 Jefferson County (I-40/I-81 Interchange Area) Beginning at 12:00 Midnight Saturday with 24-hour coverage

Besides road conditions, you can learn about closures in the area on our website.

We will continue to update this story as the weather progresses throughout Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville
KCSO, DEA conduct drug operation in North Knoxville
Knoxville man arrrested
Knoxville man charged after punching, breaking child’s arm
An East Knoxville daycare has shut its doors, giving parents no notice or reason why.
East Knoxville day care with violation history closes abruptly
Zoës Kitchen in Bearden
Zoës Kitchen in Bearden to close next week
Clarion Inn in Knoxville
KPD: One dead, one injured after stabbing at Knoxville hotel

Latest News

Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Alan Jackson to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Singer Alan Jackson to perform in Knoxville
cookbookman17 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Jack Daniel’s producer to suspend operations in Russia
CATCH UP QUICK
Catch up Quick