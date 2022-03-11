Weather conditions, road closures in East Tennessee right now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas in East Tennessee are bracing for winter weather over the weekend.

Folks in the area can expect rain, followed by sleet and then heavier snowfall in west to east overnight to the Saturday morning creating a First Alert Weather Day for the area. The Northwestern portion of Scott and Morgan counties can expect to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to officials at TDOT.

Roads have been treated Thursday in advance of the storms, but TDOT is prepared to send more crews if necessary. Mark Nagi with TDOT says staff will also be assigned to certain areas experiencing more severe weather. You can check traffic conditions right now on TDOT’s website.

TDOT Help trucks will also be available in the following areas:

Unit on I-40 Roane County (Rockwood Mountain Area) Beginning at 12:00 Midnight Saturday with 12-hour coverage

Unit on I-75 Campbell County (Jellico Mountain Area) Beginning at 12:00 Midnight Saturday with 24-hour coverage

Unit on I-40 Jefferson County (I-40/I-81 Interchange Area) Beginning at 12:00 Midnight Saturday with 24-hour coverage

Besides road conditions, you can learn about closures in the area on our website.

We will continue to update this story as the weather progresses throughout Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.