14-hour hostage situation ends in deadly gunfire in Covington

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, Covington Police were called to Dean’s Tax Service just before 5:30 p.m. the beginning of an hours-long standoff.

“Responded to finding a gunman with 3 hostages, including a young child inside,” said Keli McAlister, Public Information Officer for by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office one of the women was able to leave through the front door with the child both making it to safety.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called to assist, they negotiated with the man holding Pamela Dean hostage; even deploying tear gas at one point.

“Shortly before 5 a.m. the SWAT team entered the building in an effort to rescue the hostage and were met by gunfire, a SWAT member was shot and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” said McAlister.

Pamela’s father, Larry Dean says the entire ordeal was horrifying.

“She called me about 3 o’clock and said come pick me up, get me home,” said Larry.

Larry says he knew the suspect, identified by TBI as 42-year-old Felix Tyler.

“He loved her, you know, but they just couldn’t get along,” said Larry.

Police made over 200 calls to Tyler while he was held up inside the business, things came to an end around 7 a.m.

“For reasons still under investigation a Tipton County SWAT member fired and hit the armed individual,” said McAlister.

Authorities have not released the names of any officers involved.

We know the SWAT member who was shot was taken to Regional One, and they have since been released.

