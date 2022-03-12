Feeling like the single digits by Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures drop into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits. Sunshine warms us up a little bit Sunday, but the new week features warmer temperatures.

Snowfall through Saturday (WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday morning brings frigid lows as the Arctic air settles fully into the region. A record low, currently 16 degrees set in 1998, is in jeopardy as we are forecasting 12 degrees in Knoxville on Sunday morning. It’ll be feeling MUCH colder than that with wind chills in the single digits or even below zero! A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the mountains as wind chills could drop 10 degrees below zero!

In addition to the cold, areas of fog are possible Sunday morning. Since the temperature will be below freezing, this will be a freezing fog and could add an extra glaze of ice to some surfaces. Full sunshine is expected once the fog clears and that warm March sun will allow us to climb above freezing and into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon. Areas that had more snowpack will likely struggle to get into the 40s Sunday afternoon. Another sub-freezing night follows, but with lows in the upper 20s, it won’t be nearly as cold.

LOOKING AHEAD

Seasonable temperatures return by the start of the workweek as we climb back into the 60s.

Though there will be a lot of clouds around along with spotty rain showers by mid-week. Highs get into the lower 70s by St. Patrick’s Day.

We’ll be watching another front toward the end of your First Alert 8 Day Forecast that could bring more widespread rain and a brief dip in temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.