First Alert Weather Day as snow continues to fall and frigid cold temperatures settle in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is all day Saturday as snow falls throughout the morning hours and frigid cold temperatures settle in for the day and night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Heavy bursts of snow continue this morning until about 9 a.m. This will reduce visibility dramatically. If you can stay home this morning, we recommend doing so. So far, areas have seen at least 2-3″ and more will continue to fall. The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning. Power outages and downed trees are possible, so please be careful this morning.

The First Alert continues even after the snow is done. It will be bitterly cold Saturday afternoon. Highs will be near 32 degrees, but it’ll feel like the upper teens to lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning brings frigid lows as the Arctic air settles fully into the region. A record low, currently 16 degrees set in 1998, is in jeopardy as we are forecasting 16 degrees in Knoxville on Sunday morning.

In addition to the cold, areas of fog are possible. Since the temperature will be below freezing, this will be a freezing fog and could add an extra glaze of ice to some surfaces.

Full sunshine is expected once the fog clears and that warm March sun will allow us to climb above freezing and into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Another sub-freezing night follows, but with lows in the upper 20s, it won’t be nearly as cold.

Seasonable temperatures return by the start of the work week as we climb back into the 60s.

Though there will be a lot of clouds around along with spotty rain showers by mid-week, we’re expecting highs in the low 70s by Thursday.

We’ll be watching another front toward the end of your First Alert 8 Day Forecast that could bring more widespread rain and a brief dip in temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

A warming trend comes into the forecast late in the week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.