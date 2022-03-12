Advertisement

Girls basketball state championships delayed

Officials said that roads leading to Murphy Center in Murfreesboro were clear but staff needed time to clear sidewalks on MTSU’s campus.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The BlueCross State Championships for girls’ basketball have been delayed due to safety concerns.

Officials said that roads leading to Murphy Center in Murfreesboro were clear, but staff needed time to clear sidewalks on MTSU’s campus; therefore, the start of the girls’ basketball championship games has been delayed.

The new schedule:

Class 2A Championship: York v. Westview – 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Championship: Jackson South Side v. Upperman – 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A Championship: Bearden v. Farragut – 6:00 p.m.

Class 1A Championship: Wayne Co. v. McKenzie – 8:15 p.m.

Gates at Murphy Center will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

“We ask that everyone assess their own situation before deciding to attend and use caution when traveling to campus,” event officials said.

